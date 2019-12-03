In Redo, Ex-JPMorgan Banker Gets 2 Years For Insider Trading

Law360, New York (December 3, 2019, 9:26 PM EST) -- Former JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Perella Weinberg Partners investment banker Sean Stewart, who was tried and convicted twice for insider trading, on Tuesday was sentenced to two years in prison, a year less than he received at his first sentencing. At an afternoon hearing in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff declined to follow the U.S. Probation Department's recommended sentence of time served for Stewart, who already served nearly 13 months of a three-year sentence before the Second Circuit last year overturned his first conviction. Judge Rakoff said he had to "give meaningful weight" to the original three-year term handed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS