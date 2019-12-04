Innovative Collaborations Require Antitrust Flexibility

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 5:17 PM EST) -- Combating climate change and driving digital transformation of traditional industries are two key challenges of our times. Many industries are working hard to achieve the Paris agreement climate goals, but with simultaneous population and economic growth, and therefore, increasing demand for certain products, that is becoming ever more challenging. For example, due to global population growth and expansion of the middle class, it is expected that demand for chemicals and materials will quadruple by 2050. No company can address these challenges alone. Industry-wide approaches and collaborations are required, and some have already been initiated — such as the World Economic Forum's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS