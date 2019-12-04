Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Curo Can't Ditch Investor Suit Over Canada Products

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 1:20 PM EST) -- Online lender Curo must face a proposed class action accusing it of concealing the impact of regulatory changes on its rollout of new products in Canada, a Kansas federal judge ruled Tuesday, saying Curo’s investors presented convincing claims detailing specific omissions of essential information.

While Curo Group Holdings Corp., which offers short-term loans online, argued in its defense that it consistently disclosed regulatory risks it knew about at the time, as well as any existing effect on its earnings, U.S. District Judge John W. Lungstrum found that the crux of the shareholders’ allegations went deeper than that.

“Considering the totality of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®