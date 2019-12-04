Curo Can't Ditch Investor Suit Over Canada Products

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 1:20 PM EST) -- Online lender Curo must face a proposed class action accusing it of concealing the impact of regulatory changes on its rollout of new products in Canada, a Kansas federal judge ruled Tuesday, saying Curo’s investors presented convincing claims detailing specific omissions of essential information. While Curo Group Holdings Corp., which offers short-term loans online, argued in its defense that it consistently disclosed regulatory risks it knew about at the time, as well as any existing effect on its earnings, U.S. District Judge John W. Lungstrum found that the crux of the shareholders’ allegations went deeper than that. “Considering the totality of...

