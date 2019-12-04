Privacy Group Gets OK To Seek Federal AI Panel's Records

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 8:50 PM EST) -- A D.C.-based privacy advocacy group can seek records from a federal commission on the use of artificial intelligence in national security applications after a federal judge ruled that the commission counts as an agency under the Freedom of Information Act. In rejecting the federal government's argument that the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence is not a federal agency subject to FOIA, U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden ruled Tuesday that the statutory language used to establish the commission clearly places it within the definition FOIA uses to determine what is an "agency." That definition includes any executive or military department,...

