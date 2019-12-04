BraunHagey Atty To Decide Apple, Cisco Fee Redos In IP Suits

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 7:20 PM EST) -- A California federal court on Tuesday appointed an attorney from BraunHagey & Borden to oversee the recalculation of attorney fees that tech company Straight Path IP Group Inc. owes to Apple and Cisco for allegedly dragging them into "recklessly litigated" patent disputes. U.S. District Judge William Alsup picked BraunHagey partner and co-founder Matthew Borden — who once clerked for the judge — to take a look at information submitted by Apple and Cisco and issue recommendations about how much Straight Path should have to pay the tech giants. His report is due March 4, 2020, according to court records. Judge Alsup...

