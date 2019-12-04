Insys Plan Disclosures OK'd On Road To Jan. Confirmation

Law360, Wilmington (December 4, 2019, 7:33 PM EST) -- Documents detailing the terms of the proposed Chapter 11 plan of pain medication maker Insys Therapeutics Inc. received court approval Wednesday in Delaware, with a judge saying they adequately described the plan ahead of a January confirmation hearing. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Ronit J. Berkovich of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP said Insys had reached a deal with the official committee of unsecured creditors and a group of states, municipalities and Native American tribes last month for a distribution structure that satisfied all parties. “After what seemed like a roller coaster over the last couple of months ......

