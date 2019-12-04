Ga. County Wants Out Of Trans Deputy's Benefits Denial Suit

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 8:22 PM EST) -- Houston County, Georgia, has told a federal judge that a deputy sheriff’s suit alleging she was wrongly denied coverage for gender reassignment services in violation of Title VII and the Americans with Disabilities Act should be dismissed since the county wasn’t her employer. The county asked the Georgia federal court for judgment as a matter of law on Tuesday, arguing that Anna Lange could only bring claims against it under the ADA and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act if she could show that the county was her employer. However, Lange was actually employed by the sheriff’s office, a separate...

