Prison Term Cut For Cooperating Witness In Esformes Case

Law360, Miami (December 4, 2019, 7:30 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday granted a sentence reduction that cuts short the prison term of a key government witness in the recent health care fraud trial of Miami nursing home mogul Philip Esformes. Ruling from the bench in Miami, U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez exceeded the substantial 45% reduction to Guillermo Delgado's sentence of nine years and two months that federal prosecutors requested. Instead, he entered an amended sentence of time served based on defense counsel's arguments that Delgado, who has served almost four years months so far, provided "truly extraordinary cooperation" that went beyond his trial testimony...

