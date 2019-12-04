Ute Members' Banishment Suit Against Tribe Is Tossed

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 8:40 PM EST) -- A Utah federal judge has nixed a suit by Ute Indian Tribe members challenging their five-year banishment from the tribe’s reservation for allegedly interfering with a tribal lawsuit against the federal government, finding that a temporary ouster doesn't allow the members to bring Indian Civil Rights Act claims. Angelita Chegup and three other enrolled Ute members argued in their April complaint that the Ute tribe and its governing Business Committee had banished and fined them for trying to intervene in an ongoing suit in D.C. district court brought by the tribe. That case alleges the federal government mismanaged a portion of...

