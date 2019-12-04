House Dem Proposes Bill To Help Soldiers' Relatives Enter US

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 6:30 PM EST) -- A California Democrat has proposed legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives that would force immigration authorities to allow immediate noncitizen relatives of soldiers and veterans to reside in the U.S. for one-year increments. The Military Family Parole in Place Act, introduced by Rep. Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr. on Tuesday, would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act and block the Trump administration from continuing to cut existing protections for military families by requiring the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to grant temporary entry into the U.S. to the parents, children and spouses of military members who have not been dishonorably discharged....

