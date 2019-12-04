Pond Lehocky Leader Pushes Court To Dissolve Partnership

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 4:32 PM EST) -- A name partner with Pond Lehocky Stern Giordano LLP asked a Pennsylvania judge Tuesday to dissolve the prominent Philadelphia-based employment shop’s partnership agreement in response to alleged efforts to strong-arm him out of the firm. David Stern, who helped co-found Pond Lehocky in 2010, said managing partner Samuel Pond had engaged in an all-out war to force him to give up his 31.67% ownership stake in the firm, including ousting him as de facto head of the workers’ compensation group and freezing him out of partnership meetings. “Stern has been stripped of his standing at the firm that he helped build,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS