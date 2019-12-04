Diet Dr Pepper Drinker Tells 9th Circ. 'Diet' Moniker A Lie

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 8:27 PM EST) -- A Diet Dr Pepper drinker urged the Ninth Circuit at a hearing Wednesday to revive her putative class action alleging the soda's name misleads consumers into believing it helps with weight loss, arguing a lower court tossed the case prematurely and evidence shows consumers drink it to avoid calories. During a hearing before a three-judge panel in San Francisco, plaintiff Shana Becerra’s attorney, Jack Fitzgerald, said U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick erred by tossing the case against Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. at the pleading stage and Becerra’s complaint sufficiently alleged consumers are misled by the word “diet.” Fitzgerald said “common...

