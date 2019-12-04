7th Circ. Judge Won't Bite At Developer's Bid For Less Time

Law360, Chicago (December 4, 2019, 3:49 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit judge cast doubt Wednesday on a Chicago real estate developer's claim that mitigating evidence would have led to a lower sentence for his role in a $22.9 million bank fraud. Developer Warren Barr III, who was sentenced in February to about seven years for his role in allegedly faking straw buyers for a Chicago high-rise, contends he would have gotten less time if the trial judge had considered it a mitigating factor that Barr had also been arrested and incarcerated in Saudi Arabia in 2014. Barr contends the Saudi Arabia arrest was related to this case but the government...

