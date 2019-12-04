Lawmakers 'Deeply Concerned' About Copyright Restatement

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 5:54 PM EST) -- Lawmakers on Wednesday said they were "deeply concerned" over the American Law Institute's plan to draft a restatement of U.S. copyright law to be cited in legal documents, warning that courts should not be able to rely on "novel interpretations" of law created through federal statutes. Five members of Congress — including Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee's intellectual property subcommittee — penned a letter to the ALI that poses several questions about the group's proposed copyright restatement. For a long time, the lawmakers said, the restatements — which are "often cited as highly persuasive authority in...

