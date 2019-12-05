Fed Circ. Says Vet Can't Get Military Retirement Back Pay

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 6:59 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit determined that a military veteran cannot receive both retirement pay and disability benefits regardless of when the payments were received, saying that granting veterans both would favor some military members over others. The panel said in a precedential opinion Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Defense properly reduced an Army veteran's military retirement pay to account for disability benefits he had received from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs before he became eligible for veterans retirement compensation. Under federal law, military members who become disabled in the line of duty and have served at least 20 years can...

