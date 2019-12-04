Deputy AG Doubts Necessity Of NJ Judge’s ‘Legs’ Comment

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 9:03 PM EST) -- A deputy New Jersey attorney general on Wednesday questioned why a suspended judge needed to ask a rape accuser if she had tried to close her legs to fend off the alleged attack, since she'd already seemed to have claimed that the encounter wasn't consensual. During a hearing in Trenton, Superior Court Judge John F. Russo Jr. continued to fight the state Supreme Court’s bid to remove him from the bench for making the comment during a May 2016 domestic hearing in his Ocean County courtroom. He is currently on suspension, pending the outcome of the hearing. While being cross-examined by Deputy Attorney General...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS