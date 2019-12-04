Trenk DiPasquale Strikes $6M Deal In NJ Water Agency Suit

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 5:01 PM EST) -- The former Trenk DiPasquale Della Fera & Sodono PC and two ex-firm attorneys have reached a $6 million settlement with a defunct Newark water agency over claims in New Jersey bankruptcy court that they enabled corruption at the organization, a deal expected to ease the uncertainty of continued litigation in the "extraordinarily complex" case. Following a series of related criminal convictions, the Newark Watershed Conservation and Development Corp. asked a bankruptcy judge on Nov. 27 to approve the deal with Trenk DiPasquale and attorneys Elnardo J. Webster II and Jodi M. Luciani, saying in its motion that the action is "extraordinarily...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS