3rd Circ. Limits Amazon Liability Arguments To State Law

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 7:15 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday said that oral argument in a closely watched en banc appeal over whether Amazon should be held liable for an allegedly faulty product sold on its website by an independent vendor will be limited to whether it should be liable under state law. In a one-page order, the appeals panel said that the oral argument on Feb. 19 will be limited to whether the online retail giant is subject to strict product liability claims as a seller under Pennsylvania law. This means that the issue of whether Amazon is shielded from liability under the Communications Decency...

