Texas Court Told $43M JV Award Suit Belongs In Saudi Arabia

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 8:54 PM EST) -- A Saudi investment company is asking a Texas court to toss litigation filed by a Dutch affiliate of Siemens AG to enforce a $43.2 million arbitral award stemming from a soured joint venture deal to build steam turbines, saying the dispute has no place in the Lone Star State. Al Rushaid Petroleum Investment Co. told the court in a brief Tuesday that the suit filed by Dresser-Rand BV to enforce the award, issued in July after an International Chamber of Commerce tribunal determined that Al Rushaid had breached its funding obligations in the parties' underlying agreement, belongs in Saudi Arabia....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS