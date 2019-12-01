GOP, Auto Industry Fight FCC Plan To Split Safety Spectrum

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 5:04 PM EST) -- Republican lawmakers and auto industry heavyweights on Wednesday pressed the Federal Communications Commission to reject a plan to divvy up a spectrum band currently reserved for transportation safety uses, lodging their concerns with the proposal on the eve of a House hearing on FCC accountability. The agency is considering splitting up the 5.9 gigahertz band and using some of the spectrum, previously dedicated to car safety, for Wi-Fi and unlicensed mobile devices. The FCC is slated to vote at the agency's Dec. 12 meeting on launching a rulemaking on the band sharing plan, and the House Energy and Commerce Committee is...

