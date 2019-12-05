Ex-SEC Atty Returns To Thompson & Knight As Trial Partner

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 7:40 PM EST) -- A former Thompson & Knight associate has rejoined the firm as a partner in its trial group in Dallas after nearly a decadelong absence — during which she spent eight years rising through the ranks of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a range of roles within its enforcement division. Former SEC attorney Jessica B. Magee will now be based at the Thompson & Knight's Dallas offices, the firm announced Wednesday, where she started this week. Greg Curry, Thompson & Knight’s trial practice group leader, told Law360 in a statement Wednesday that the firm was excited to welcome her back....

