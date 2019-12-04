Milk Producers Agree To Pay $220M To End Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 6:30 PM EST) -- Dairy producers and buyers said Wednesday they've reached a $220 million settlement to end class action claims in Illinois federal court accusing the producers of orchestrating a price-fixing scheme through a now-canceled program to slaughter dairy cows. The deal comes after roughly seven years of litigation in a case that had been set to go to trial in October before a successful mediation eventually led to a settlement that requires National Milk Producers Federation to gradually make payments totaling $220 million into a fund for its members’ consumers. In a motion filed Wednesday seeking preliminary approval of the deal, the lead...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS