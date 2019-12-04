NLRB Prosecutor To Challenge Hotel's Union 'Neutrality' Deal

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 6:22 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board prosecutor is poised to bring a novel suit alleging a Seattle hotel and the UNITE HERE hospitality workers’ union violated employees’ rights through a “neutrality agreement” that helped the union, according to the organized labor foe that challenged the pact. NLRB general counsel Peter Robb overruled an agency regional official’s decision not to accuse UNITE HERE and Embassy Suites by Hilton, Seattle Downtown Pioneer Square of violating the National Labor Relations Act, the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation said Tuesday. The group represents a worker who is trying to oust the union. Under the agreement,...

