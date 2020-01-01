3 Cannabis Policy Trends To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- The marijuana and hemp sectors are bracing for a fresh wave of policy shifts in the new year, as lawmakers and regulators at the federal, state and local level strive to bring clarity and order to an exploding industry. While multiple federal cannabis reform bills gained traction in 2019, policy watchers say only one relatively moderate act has a shot at enactment in 2020. This is partly due to the presidential election, where marijuana policy reform is likely to become a campaign trail issue, and impeachment proceedings clogging the legislative process. On the regulation front, the CBD industry has been clamoring...

