En Banc Rehearing Ordered In Pa. Med Mal Privilege Fight

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 4:55 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court has agreed to rethink a decision that a widow’s claim for loss of consortium in a medical malpractice suit brought on behalf of her late husband prevented her from asserting privilege over divorce proceedings the two were pursuing when the husband died. The Superior Court’s decision to hold an en banc rehearing followed a September ruling that Lesley Corey had made the state of her relationship with her husband a central part of the case by including a claim for loss of consortium in her medical malpractice suit against Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Allowing her to assert attorney-client...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS