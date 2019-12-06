UK Restructuring Proceedings May Attract More Foreign Cos.

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 4:55 PM EST) -- In September 2019 the English High Court sanctioned two schemes of arrangement which were integral to the restructure of Syncreon International Group, a U.S.-headquartered global logistics business. This appears to be the first time where a U.S.-headquartered group openly favored an English scheme of arrangement over Chapter 11 proceedings and the first time an English scheme was recognized in Canada under Part IV of the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act RSC 1985. This could lead to more U.S. and Canadian corporate groups seeking to use the English courts to restructure their financial liabilities as an alternative to Chapter 11 proceedings. What Is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS