Fed Circ. Skeptical That Amazon Link Invalidates PTAB Ruling

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 7:35 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel Wednesday appeared to disagree with Global Equity Management’s argument that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board should not have invalidated its graphical user interface patent because the petitioners challenging the patent hid that the real party in interest was Amazon. Mark Cantor of Brooks Kushman PC, representing Global Equity Management Ltd., told the court that the board should not have invalidated GEM’s patent, which covers a sidebar with clickable links that allows users to easily access multiple websites and data sources. Cantor said that inter partes review was prohibited because Amazon, which he claimed was the real party...

