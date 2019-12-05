Ex-Eastburn & Gray Atty Suspended 5 Years For Bribery Case

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 1:57 PM EST) -- A former Eastburn & Gray PC attorney who turned government witness after being linked to bribery allegations involving a Philadelphia-area magistrate judge has been suspended from the bar for five years in an order inked by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The justices signed off Tuesday on a joint petition from the state’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel and Michael Joseph Savona, who served as solicitor for Lower Southampton Township, in which Savona agreed to a five-year suspension for his role in facilitating bribe payments to the judge as part of a scheme to secure a leasing deal for a billboard company....

