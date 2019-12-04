PG&E Judge Worries Victims May Wait 10 Years On Payouts

Law360, San Francisco (December 4, 2019, 11:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. bankruptcy judge overseeing Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Chapter 11 reorganization plan expressed concern Wednesday that the utility’s proposed $11 billion deal with insurers could take a decade or more to make Northern California wildfire victims whole, telling attorneys that “sounds like a bad option.” “I have to decide whether this is a good deal,” U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali said at a hearing in San Francisco on Wednesday, worrying that the proposed deal between PG&E and insurers could take 10 to 12 years to get wildfire victims their payouts. Tort claimants, represented by Robert A. Julian of BakerHostetler, told...

