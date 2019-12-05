Developer Blames Peer Review For $11M Building Failure

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 1:29 PM EST) -- An engineering company’s shoddy peer review of a social services building's design contributed to its partial collapse and $11 million worth of repairs, the project developer told a D.C. federal court Wednesday. So Others Might Eat Inc., the interfaith nonprofit in charge of developing the building, accused BEI Structural Engineers Inc. of negligence in its peer review of the building’s structural design. BEI should be held partly responsible for SOME’s repair costs, which are estimated to top $11 million, the complaint said. SOME was the developer for The Conway Center, a mixed-use building in Washington, D.C., with about 200 affordable housing...

