DC Circ. Doubts Suit Over Non-US Train Crews Is Reviewable

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 7:13 PM EST) -- Two judges of a D.C. Circuit panel appeared ready to throw out a suit against the Trump administration over the use of non-American train crews on the U.S. side of the Texas-Mexico border, saying the two railroad workers' unions who lodged the complaint could not identify a final agency action they are challenging. The appellate review petition came to the court in September 2018 to settle claims that since July of that year, the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Railroad Administration have been violating U.S. railroad safety and training rules by allowing Kansas City Southern de Mexico to operate...

