Jury Told 'Whole Field' Knows Kite Infringed Juno's Patent

Law360, Los Angeles (December 4, 2019, 11:04 PM EST) -- A co-inventor of a cancer immunotherapy treatment licensed by Juno Therapeutics told a California jury on Wednesday that he never imagined that answering a phone call from a "towering figure" in his field would come back to bite him and result in Kite Pharma infringing his patent. Dr. Michel Sadelain, who runs the Michel Sadelain Lab at the Sloan Kettering Institute, testified Wednesday that in a 2007 phone call with Dr. Steven Rosenberg of the National Cancer Institute, he happily answered detailed questions about a therapy he was developing. But Sadelain said he came to regret the call after NCI collaborated...

