Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

High Court To Scrutinize Appeals Of PTAB Time-Bar Decisions

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 4:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Monday in a case that will determine the extent to which Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions instituting review of a patent are subject to appellate review, and puts a spotlight on the power of administrative agencies.

The justices will examine the Federal Circuit’s holding that appeals of PTAB decisions that inter partes review is not time-barred are permitted. The petitioner in the case argues that appeals of those rulings are clearly barred by the America Invents Act, while the patent owner says prohibiting review would give the board too much power.

The outcome...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents