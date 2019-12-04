Jason Mraz Tells Coors Light 'I'm Yours' Is His

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 10:35 PM EST) -- Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Jason Mraz on Wednesday accused Coors Lite of illegally using his hit song, "I'm Yours," in an Instagram advertisement for the beer, which Mraz said he would have never approved due to "the family friendly nature of the song." According to the suit filed in California federal court, MillerCoors LLC and MillerCoors USA LLC, which own the Coors Lite brand, never sought Mraz's permission before featuring footage of him performing the song at a festival in the May advertisement. The beer behemoth has consequently infringed his copyright and violated several other laws, including his common law right of...

