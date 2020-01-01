2020 May Be The Year Of The Great CBD Market Correction

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:32 PM EST) -- If 2019 is the year the unregulated CBD market witnessed explosive growth, 2020 looks like it will be the year that market is corrected by new regulations, state and federal enforcement actions, and consumer litigation. CBD, or cannabidiol, is just one of dozens of chemical compounds derived from the cannabis plant. CBD is not psychoactive, but it is wildly popular for myriad health and wellness uses. Although CBD is derived from both the psychoactive variety of the cannabis plant often called marijuana, as well as the nonpsychoactive and federally legal variety known as hemp, it is CBD derived from legal hemp...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS