Locker Room Contractor Says Rival Stole Its Saints Design

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 5:07 PM EST) -- A Texas-based boutique locker room contractor has hit its archrival, an interior designer and a general contractor with a copyright and patent infringement suit, alleging they conspired to steal and then blatantly rip off and reproduce its locker room designs for the New Orleans Saints. In a lengthy complaint filed Wednesday in Texas federal court, the Longhorn Locker Co. said it had locked down a deal with the Saints to redo their locker room in 2016 for roughly $377,000, until its longtime and bitter rival Hollman Inc. started working behind the scenes to steal its designs and blow up the deal....

