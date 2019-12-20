The Biggest Insurance Decisions Of 2019

Law360, London (December 20, 2019, 6:56 PM GMT) -- From a High Court judge tossing poaching claims from a U.S. insurance group and its London-based subsidiary to a ruling that a fake pirate attack meant insurers didn’t have to pay for an oil tanker explosion, uncertainty was the only constant in the world of insurance litigation in 2019. Here Law360 looks at six significant cases from the last year. AJ Gallagher Loses Employee Poaching Conspiracy Suit A fight between insurance companies over brokers spilled into the courthouse when Arthur J. Gallagher and its U.K. unit, Alesco Risk Management, sued the Ardonagh Group over the defection of numerous senior employees to...

