ExxonMobil Insurer Seeks Out Of $31M Arbitration Award

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 3:11 PM EST) -- TIG Insurance Co. has accused ExxonMobil Oil Corp. of grasping at a technicality to fight the insurer's attempt to escape a $31 million arbitration award in Exxon’s favor that TIG says was based on the wrong standard and should be thrown out. TIG told a New York federal court Wednesday that its policy doesn’t require it to pay out the entirety of its $25 million insurance plus roughly $6 million in interest to ExxonMobil stemming from Exxon’s losses in groundwater contamination suits. The arbitration panel that awarded that amount to Exxon used a standard to decide the dispute that was improperly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS