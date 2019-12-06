Vets Say DC Court Can Hear Challenge To Citizenship Denials

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 3:42 PM EST) -- Four Army veterans suing U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services after being denied citizenship hit back at the government’s bid to toss out their lawsuit, saying that a D.C. federal court has the authority to hear their case. USCIS had told the court last month that the appropriate venue for the veterans’ claims, under the Immigration and Nationality Act, was the local district courts where they reside. Three of the veterans who have administrative appeals pending must also wait for completion of their appeals before a court can hear their claims, USCIS had said. But the veterans said Wednesday that they are...

