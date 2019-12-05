US Charges 2 Russians With Massive Hacking, Fraud Scheme

Law360, London (December 5, 2019, 4:28 PM GMT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced charges on Thursday morning against two Russian nationals accused of stealing tens of millions of dollars through a decade-long international hacking and bank fraud scheme. The U.S. Department of Justice announced charges against two Russian nationals Thursday, saying the two men are responsible for deploying two of the most damaging pieces of financial malware every used. (Law360) Calling it “one of the most outrageous cybercrimes in history,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska Joseph P. Kelly was among a cadre of federal prosecutors and investigators at the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency who announced...

