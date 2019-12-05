NCAA Pay Bill Advances In NJ Amid Scholarship Concerns

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 3:32 PM EST) -- New Jersey lawmakers on Thursday raised concerns about college athletes in the state being able to sign endorsement deals worth more than their scholarships, as a state Assembly panel advanced legislation that would permit the students to cash in on their popularity. Amid similar legislative efforts around the country following the first measure of its kind in California, the Assembly Higher Education Committee approved AB 5863, known as the “New Jersey Fair Play Act,” which would allow college athletes to get paid for the use of their name, image or likeness without such compensation affecting their scholarship eligibility. One of the...

