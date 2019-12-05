UK Competition Agency May Unwind Bauer's Radio Deals

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 5:55 PM EST) -- The U.K.'s competition authority said Thursday that Bauer Media UK's recent string of deals for local radio stations could hurt the viability of a company that provides critical advertising services to independent stations and may need to be at least partially unwound. The Competition and Markets Authority released the provisional findings from its in-depth investigation of Bauer's completed purchases of stations from Celador, Lincs FM, UKRD and Wireless Group. The agency said in a statement on Thursday that its review found the deals could harm competing stations by forcing out of business First Radio Sales Ltd., a company that represents radio stations in sales...

