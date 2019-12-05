IPic's Antitrust Suit Against AMC Gets Second Life

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 7:24 PM EST) -- A Texas state appeals court resurrected a boutique movie theater chain's lawsuit against industry giant AMC Entertainment Holdings, finding circumstantial evidence of a conspiracy between AMC and another industry giant, Regal Entertainment Group, is enough to keep the case alive. In a unanimous opinion written by Justice Peter Kelly, the court reversed a summary judgment awarded to AMC and sent the case back to Houston-area state court for further proceedings. Evidence presented by movie theater chain iPic-Gold Class Entertainment LLC of communication lines between the giants and coordinated actions shows there was a possibility for a conspiracy, the court said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS