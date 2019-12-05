Trump Asks Justices To Void House Panel's Biz Doc Subpoena

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 3:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should nullify a House panel’s subpoena to President Donald Trump’s longtime accounting firm seeking his personal and business records because the committee doesn’t have a legislative reason for the request, Trump’s attorneys said Thursday. Lawyers for President Donald Trump told the Supreme Court that a House committee’s subpoena for his personal and business records is invalid because Congress doesn’t have statutory authority to subpoena the president. (AP) The House oversight committee’s subpoena to accounting firm Mazars USA LLP for Trump’s personal and business records should be invalidated because lawmakers are pursuing a criminal investigation outside of their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS