Amazon Says Trump's Influence Tainted $10B Pentagon Deal

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 4:32 PM EST) -- Amazon Web Services Inc. has claimed in a lawsuit that political meddling by President Donald Trump cost it a widely publicized $10 billion Pentagon contract that Microsoft eventually landed, according to a U.S. Court of Federal Claims recording released Thursday. Amazon has alleged that bias expressed publicly against the company by President Donald Trump tainted the procurement process for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud computing system, according to the recording of a court hearing. (AP) Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith said during the recorded Nov. 26 hearing that Amazon’s lawsuit, which remains under seal, alleges Trump put his thumb on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS