Grainger Pays £57M For Cardiff Development Project

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 2:33 PM EST) -- Grainger has reached a deal to buy a residential development project in Cardiff, Wales, for roughly £57 million ($75 million), according to an announcement Thursday from the U.K. real estate firm. The deal is for a site close to Cardiff's central station, and plans call for development of 307 homes there, according to Grainger PLC's announcement. The property is in Cardiff's Capital Quarter. IM Properties PLC is the developer for the project, and Winvic Construction Ltd. is the project's contractor. "We are pleased today to announce this £57 million investment to deliver 307 new, high-quality, purpose-built rental homes in Cardiff, supporting...

