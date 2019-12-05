Fed. Circ. Told To Nix FedEx PTAB Win With Fruitcake Analogy

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 7:53 PM EST) -- An attorney for Intellectual Ventures argued to a Federal Circuit panel Thursday that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board shouldn't have invalidated its tag tracking patent based on an earlier invention he said functioned like an unwanted fruitcake. Desmarais LLP attorney Kevin K. McNish made the analogy to drive home his point that the board’s July 2018 determination that the earlier vehicle travel monitoring system patent rendered Intellectual Ventures’ invention obvious wasn’t supported by substantial evidence. Whereas the claimed Intellectual Ventures II LLC invention actively attempts to read tracking tags at successive points in a business process, McNish said the earlier...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS