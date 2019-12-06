Sport Court Upholds 2-Year Ban On Egyptian Weightlifters

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 4:16 PM EST) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld a two-year ban on the Egyptian Weightlifting Federation by the sports international governing body over doping in the lead-up to the 2016 African Junior and Youth Championships in Cairo. The Egyptian Weightlifting Federation must pay a $200,000 fine and is barred from participating in International Weightlifting Federation events during the suspension, the CAS said in a news release on Wednesday. Seven Egyptian weightlifters tested positive for the anabolic steroid methandienone before the 2016 African Junior and Youth Championships. The athletes were punished with four-year periods of ineligibility in 2017. Five of the athletes...

