Colo. CBD Vendor Latest To Face Class Action Over Legality

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 8:42 PM EST) -- A Colorado CBD company has been hit with a proposed class action by a woman who claims the company's capsules and dog treats are illegal, citing recent guidance from federal regulators warning that the hemp-derived substance has thus far only been approved for narrow uses. Michele McCarthy said in a complaint in California federal court Wednesday that she would not have bought Elixinol LLC’s Pure CBD Tincture had she known CBD products couldn’t be legally sold as dietary supplements in the U.S. The lawsuit is the latest in a string of similar claims brought against CBD companies for allegedly flouting federal...

