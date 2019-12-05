Ripple Reiterates That Calif. Securities Suit Was Filed Too Late

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 9:15 PM EST) -- Ripple Labs has argued once more that claims it engaged in an unregistered securities offering of the cryptocurrency XRP must fail, highlighting that the Securities Act’s statute of repose bars the allegations. The Wednesday filing in support of Ripple’s motion to dismiss a proposed class action brought in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California takes issue with a host of arguments brought by lead plaintiff Bradley Sostack, notably that the case was brought far too late despite Sostack’s attempt to paint Ripple’s sales of XRP as being a continuous offering of securities. Ripple, the global payments company,...

